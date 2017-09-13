Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up For 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' Premiere

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell made a super cute couple at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The newlyweds stepped out at the premiere of Jamie‘s movie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool on Tuesday night (September 12) in Toronto, Canada.

They were also joined on the red carpet by his co-star Annette Bening and her husband Warren Beatty.

The film tells the true story of actress Gloria Grahame, who begins a relationship with young actor Peter Turner.

Earlier in the week, Kate and Jamie attended the premiere of Kate‘s film Chappaquiddick.

FYI: Kate is wearing a David Koma dress.