Top Stories
Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 4:03 pm

Keira Knightley Keeps It Casual to Run Errands in London

Keira Knightley Keeps It Casual to Run Errands in London

Keira Knightley showed off her casual chic style while running errands!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted while out and about on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) in London, England.

Keira looked cute an over sized grey coat, jeans and sneakers.

Earlier in the week, Keira stepped out for an important event!

She attended the BGC Annual Charity Day, which was hosted to honor those lost in the September 11th World Trade Center attack.

The annual event brings celebrities together to answer the company’s phones, with all revenue from the day being donated to charity.

Just Jared on Facebook
keira knightley errands in london 01
keira knightley errands in london 02
keira knightley errands in london 03
keira knightley errands in london 04
keira knightley errands in london 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Keira Knightley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr