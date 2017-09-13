Top Stories
Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 1:41 pm

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Hit the Runway During Michael Kors NYFW Show

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Hit the Runway During Michael Kors NYFW Show

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid strutted their stuff in one of their final New York Fashion Week shows of the season!

The modeling duo rocked the runway during the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2018 Runway Show on Wednesday (September 13) at Spring Studios in New York City.

They were also joined in the show by Kate Upton and Taylor Hill.

Entertainer Sara Bareilles sang as the models walked the runway!

The front row of the Michael Kors show was also packed with celebs including Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Catherine Zeta-Jones!

Check out the models on the runway below…
Photos: Getty
