Wed, 13 September 2017 at 10:18 am

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Strut Their Stuff for Ralph Lauren Show

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Strut Their Stuff for Ralph Lauren Show

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are slaying fashion week, and their latest runway looks are no exception!

The two models walked the runway at the Ralph Lauren show on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City during 2017 New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Also seen walking the runway during the show was model Presley Gerber, who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Fashion Week is wrapping up today! Stay tuned for the last remaining event photos on Just Jared.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner bella hadid ralph lauren runway 01
kendall jenner bella hadid ralph lauren runway 02
kendall jenner bella hadid ralph lauren runway 03
kendall jenner bella hadid ralph lauren runway 04
kendall jenner bella hadid ralph lauren runway 05

Photos: Ralph Lauren, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Presley Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr