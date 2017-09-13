Wed, 13 September 2017 at 10:18 am
Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Strut Their Stuff for Ralph Lauren Show
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are slaying fashion week, and their latest runway looks are no exception!
The two models walked the runway at the Ralph Lauren show on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City during 2017 New York Fashion Week.
Also seen walking the runway during the show was model Presley Gerber, who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
Fashion Week is wrapping up today! Stay tuned for the last remaining event photos on Just Jared.
