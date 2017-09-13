Kendall Jenner, Gigi & Bella Hadid Go High Fashion for Marc Jacobs

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid slayed in haute couture at the Marc Jacobs fashion show!

The models all walked the runway at the event held during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

They were joined by fellow models Kaia Gerber, Edie Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Taylor Hill, and more.

Kaia‘s parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, as well as Dianna Agron, Charli XCX, Grace VanderWaal, and Larsen Thompson were all in the crowd to show their support as well.

Kendall and Bella also strutted their stuff in the Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren shows this week.

ICYMI, Gigi lost her high heel mid-runway during the Anna Sui show! Watch the video to see how she reacted.

25+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid,Bella Hadid, and more at the show…