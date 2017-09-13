Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 12:50 am

Kendall Jenner Joins Blake Griffin for Night Out in NYC

Kendall Jenner Joins Blake Griffin for Night Out in NYC

Kendall Jenner tries to hid behind her bag as she arrives at the Bowery Hotel on Monday night (September 11) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model was spotted wearing an oversized sweater and sneakers as she was joined by rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin as he arrived in a separate shortly after her.

Earlier that day, Kendall spent the afternoon getting fitted for an upcoming NYFW show.

For the past couple of weeks, Kendall and Blake have been fueling romance rumors as they’ve been enjoying low key dates in California.

