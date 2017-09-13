Top Stories
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Date Night After Baby Girl Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Date Night After Baby Girl Rumors!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a date night last night!

The pair were seen driving away from the Peppermint Club after watching Dave Chappelle‘s live show on Tuesday (September 12) in Los Angeles.

Reports have emerged that Kim and Kanye‘s third child via a surrogate is going to be a baby girl!

“They are so excited about their future baby girl,” a source told People. “They can’t wait to add a new addition to their family and are just so incredibly happy.”

Also pictured inside: Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian leaving lunch that day in the Los Angeles area.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

