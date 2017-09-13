Kristen Bell Says the Truest Thing in Life is 'Girls Rule, Boys Drool'
Kristen Bell looks so happy on the cover of Redbook magazine’s October 2017 issue, on newsstands September 19.
Here’s what the 37-year-old actress had to share with the mag:
On raising two daughters: “I love having girls. The truest thing in life is that girls rule, boys drool.”
On dealing with jerks: “I have gotten to a happy place the last five years or so where I have so much sympathy toward people who are unhappy or jerky. Like, ‘Oh, man, we have one ride here—that’s how you are going to spend it? What a bummer.’”
On the concept of ‘doing it all’: “Being asked ‘How do you do it?’ implies that a) I am doing it, which I am not—I am doing what everybody else is doing, which is trying their best, and b) What is a balance, anyway? A balance teeter-totters. It moves, something gives and other things take, and other days it might be the opposite.”
