Lana Del Rey Debuts 'White Mustang' Music Video - Watch Now!

Lana Del Rey just debuted the dreamy new music video for her song “White Mustang.”

The video shows a romance between two people, and features a long interlude where they enjoy a dance together. At the end of the video, Lana gets in her car and drives away from the man, who is presumably her lover. She smiles as she has flashbacks to the happy times they shared.

The song is off of Lana‘s latest album Lust for Life, which is currently available to purchase on iTunes. Be sure to check it out!