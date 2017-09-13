Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 9:06 pm

Lorde Is Releasing a 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix With Khalid, Post Malone & SZA!

Lorde Is Releasing a 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix With Khalid, Post Malone & SZA!

Lorde‘s “Homemade” Dynamite” just got even more explosive!

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter just announced on her Twitter that a remix of the Melodrama track featuring Khalid, Post Malone and SZA is coming on Thursday (September 14).

“Tomorrow,” she wrote, along with the cover art for the new remix.

Lorde performed “Homemade Dynamite” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, showing off her dance moves with live choreography despite battling the flu.

Lorde recently performed at the iHeartRadio Beach Ball Summer Concert earlier this month in Vancouver, Canada.
Photos: Republic Records
