Maggie Gyllenhaal Speaks to Taylor Swift's Missing Scarf from 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift‘s song “All Too Well” is supposedly about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal is finally responding to a line that references her!

Lyrics in the song mention a scarf, which is “at your sister’s house / And you still got it in your drawer even now.”

Well, Maggie went on Watch What Happens Live! and Andy asked her about the song lyric.

“I never understood everybody asked me about this scarf? What is this?” Maggie said. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I have been asked this before!”