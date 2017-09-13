Mandy Moore Is Engaged to Taylor Goldsmith! (Report)

Mandy Moore is reportedly engaged!

The 33-year-old This Is Us star and her 32-year-old musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith have made it official, according to E! News.

The Dawes band member reportedly popped the question to Mandy at their house. She was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring at Caffe Luxxe on Tuesday (September 12) Brentwood, Calif.

The ring is “understated” and “very Mandy,” a source told E!’s Marc Malkin.

The two began dating in 2015, and recently celebrated their anniversary in July. Congratulations, you two!