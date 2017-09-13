Wed, 13 September 2017 at 10:00 am
Maria Sharapova Signs Copies of Her Autobiography in NYC
Maria Sharapova poses with a copy of her new autobiography at her Hamptons Magazine Cover Party on Tuesday night (September 12) in New York City.
The 30-year-old tennis star looked stunning in a sheer floral-print gown for the party.
Earlier that day, Maria stopped by a Barnes & Noble to sign copies of her book Unstoppable: My Life So Far.
FYI: Maria is wearing a Nili Lotan skirt, Etro jacket, and Nicholas Kirkwood heels for her book signing.
Photos: INSTAR, WENN Posted to: Maria Sharapova
