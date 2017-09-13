Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, & More Music Stars Show Support for 'Hand in Hand'

Nicki Minaj poses for a photo while attending Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief at the GMA studios on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City’s Times Square.

Another music star at the same studio for the telethon was Dave Matthews, who performed during the one-hour event. Sam Smith was there as well!

Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Hilary Duff, DJ Khaled (with his son Asahd), and Josh Groban were all on the west coast at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Justin gave a speech by himself while Gwen was joined by Dennis Quaid to talk to viewers.

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.