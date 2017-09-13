Top Stories
Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 12:38 pm

Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts & Catherine Zeta-Jones Support Michael Kors at NYFW Show!

Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts & Catherine Zeta-Jones Support Michael Kors at NYFW Show!

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts pose for photos together at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2018 Runway Show at Spring Studios on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the show were Catherine Zeta-Jones with her 14-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, and actress Emily Robinson. Entertainer Sara Bareilles sang as the models walked the runway!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

If you didn’t know, Naomi and Nicole have been best friends for years – they first got acquainted on the set of the 1991 movie Flirting.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 01
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 02
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 03
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 04
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 05
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 06
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 07
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 08
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 09
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 10
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 11
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 12
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 13
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 14
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 15
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 16
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 17
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 18
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 19
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 20
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 21
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 22
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 23
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 24
nicole kidman naomi watts michael kors show 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Carys Zeta Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Emily Robinson, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Michael Kors, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, Sara Bareilles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr