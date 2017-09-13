Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts & Catherine Zeta-Jones Support Michael Kors at NYFW Show!

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts pose for photos together at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2018 Runway Show at Spring Studios on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the show were Catherine Zeta-Jones with her 14-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, and actress Emily Robinson. Entertainer Sara Bareilles sang as the models walked the runway!

If you didn’t know, Naomi and Nicole have been best friends for years – they first got acquainted on the set of the 1991 movie Flirting.