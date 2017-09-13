Prince William Meets With Survivors of Sexual Abuse at Sporting Chances Charity

Prince William spent some time chatting with survivors of non-recent sexual abuse within soccer.

The 35-year-old royal – who is also president of the Football Association (FA) – shared the discussion with staff at the charity Sporting Chances residential centre on Tuesday (September 12) in Liphook, England.

He was joined by former soccer player and founder of the charity, Tony Adams.

“I’ve always felt those young men get put into the situation where they have amazing feet, their skill with the ball is unquestionable, but everyone forgets about the rest of the body,” William said (via People). “They forget about the head, they forget about how they have been brought up, about what they have been through.”

That same day, William visited the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, where he spoke with employees on the commercial vehicle production line. (He was particularly excited to come across a McLaren 720S made entirely out of Legos! See the pic in our gallery.)

It was recently announced that William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child! Read an update on her pregnancy here.

