Rihanna Rocks a Denim Dress Before Her Diamond Ball in NYC!

Rihanna is seriously rocking this denim look!

The 29-year-old pop icon looked stylish as always in an oversized patchwork denim jacket dress while heading to a meeting on Thursday (September 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna‘s third Diamond Ball, a charity event in support of her Clara Lionel Foundation, is being held on Friday (September 14) at Cipriani in NYC.

The “Diamonds” singer raised over $3 million to support impoverished communities at the last gala in 2015.

One day before, Rihanna was spotted in a head-to-toe purple outfit while leaving her hotel.