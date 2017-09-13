Rihanna Was An Inspiration Behind Marilyn Manson's New Album!

Rihanna rocked head-to-toe purple while hanging in NYC!

The 29-year-old entertainer was spotted leaving the Blonde Hotel on Tuesday night (September 12) in New York City.

Rihanna matched her sweatsuit with purple Fenty slides while carrying a red Solo cup out of the building.

It was recently revealed that Rihanna served as some major inspiration for an unexpected album!

Marilyn Manson said that Ri and her song “Love On The Brain” inspired some of the record.

“Strangely enough, one of the records that influenced this album strongly, and it can’t be taken literally, is Rihanna, her last record. That one song, ‘Love On The Brain’, it really hit me because I saw her perform it and she just…meant it,” Marilyn told COS.