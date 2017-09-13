Wed, 13 September 2017 at 9:30 am

Ronda Rousey Attends First Event Since Tying the Knot

Ronda Rousey is all smiles as she hits the red carpet for the WWE Presents Mae Young’s Classic Women’s Tournament on Tuesday night (September 12) at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old UFC fighter kept things cool in silk mini-dress, leather jacket, and boots for the WWE event.

Tonight’s event marks the first time Ronda has stepped out since marrying Travis Browne just a few weeks ago.

Photos: WENN
