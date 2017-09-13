Top Stories
Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 12:53 pm

Selena Gomez Gets Emotional During 'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit

Selena Gomez Gets Emotional During 'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit

Selena Gomez teared up while speaking about a family in Texas during the Hand in Hand telethon.

The 25-year-old actress and singer spoke out about the Saldivar family, who lost seven people while trying to escape Hurricane Harvey.

“August 27th, seven members of the Saldivar family try to escape the rising floodwaters. Their van is swept into the bayou. Only Sammy Saldivar manages to survive,” Selena explained.

She added, “I come from Grand Prairie, about 250 miles away from the Saldivar’s home. Their story affected all who heard it. And no matter who we are, the differences we have suddenly did not seem to matter. Since that day we have joined together — neighbor helping neighbor, without stopping to think about race, religion or anything else.”

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.

Check out all that she had to say in the video below…
Hand in Hand, Hurricane Harvey, Selena Gomez

