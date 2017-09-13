Selena Gomez Goes Pretty in Sheer for Dinner in NYC

Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 1:43 am

Selena Gomez arrives in style for dinner at the Park Side restaurant on Tuesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and singer kept things cool in a sheer, maroon dress, leather boots, and red-lensed glasses as she enjoyed a night out with friends.

Earlier that morning, Selena started off her day with a workout at a spinning class.

Before dinner, Selena stepped out to attend the Coach Fashion Show during NYFW.

