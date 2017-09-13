Selena Gomez Goes Pretty in Sheer for Dinner in NYC

Selena Gomez arrives in style for dinner at the Park Side restaurant on Tuesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and singer kept things cool in a sheer, maroon dress, leather boots, and red-lensed glasses as she enjoyed a night out with friends.

Earlier that morning, Selena started off her day with a workout at a spinning class.

Before dinner, Selena stepped out to attend the Coach Fashion Show during NYFW.

