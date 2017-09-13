Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their newborn baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and just introduced her to the world!

The couple announced their baby girl today after she was born on September 1. Serena also noted that she weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and that she already won one Grand Slam title (Serena was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January.)

Serena took to Instagram and her Instagram Story to document her pregnancy journey. In the Instagram Story, Serena did reveal that she had “a lot of complications” that required a hospital stay with her baby girl. Not much is known, except everything seems to be better now as at the end of the video, Serena said, “Look what we got! A baby girl!”

See every photo Serena shared in the gallery below!