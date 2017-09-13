Shawn Mendes Shows Off New Elephant Tattoo - See the Pic!

Shawn Mendes is sporting some fresh new ink!

The 19-year-old “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (September 13) to model his new elephant tattoo for fans.

In the black-and-white video, Shawn flashes the side of his middle finger on this left hand, revealing a simple outline of an elephant. Check it out below!

Back in September 2016, Shawn appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his first tattoo – a guitar on his arm.

“It’s the woods here and a reflection on water, a sound wave connecting to the city, being Toronto,” he explained. “Actually, the sound wave is my parents and my sister saying ‘I love you,’ so it’s that connection between home, work, and family.”

We’ll have to wait and see what Shawn has to say about the meaning behind his new tattoo!