'This Is Us' Creator Opens Up About Kate's Weight Loss Journey

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 7:20 pm

The cast of NBC’s This Is Us is on the cover of the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the show’s creator Dan Fogelman had to say:

On why This Is Us works for Trump’s America: “In a time when you cringe every time you open your internet browser or get a news alert on your phone, it’s refreshing for people to turn on a show where the message is inherently positive. The characters may be flawed, and sometimes deeply flawed, but they are inherently good.”

On long-term plans for Kate’s weight loss journey: “Thus far, the plan we had for the character and what Chrissy’s been doing have been working in tandem, with a talk once a year of, like, ‘Hey, here’s what we’re thinking.’ So we have a general long-term plan that we’ve all talked about, and we will adjust the plan as needed. I mean, that’s life, right?”

On his “doughier” original plans for Jack before casting Milo Ventimiglia – and that butt scene, which was meant to be funny: “I didn’t imagine that that was going to be a thing that would blow up the internet. I joke about it a lot, but really, my initial conception of that character was that different.”

For more from the This Is Us cast, visit THR.com.
Credit: Miller Mobley; Photos: The Hollywood Reporter
Posted to: Dan Fogelman, This is Us

