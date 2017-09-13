Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 4:32 pm

'This Is Us', 'Riverdale' & More Cover 'Entertainment Weekly's Fall TV Preview Issue

Check out the cool new cover for Entertainment Weekly‘s Fall TV Preview!

The cover features all your favorite shows including This is Us, Riverdale, Will & Grace, Supernatural and more.

The Riverdale cast opens up in the issue about the upcoming season ahead, with Cole Sprousetouching about the impact of Bughead.

“Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together. People have wanted Lili and Camila to be together. People have wanted KJ and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real…” he says.

Cole adds, “But truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true.”

Riverdale returns on October 11th on The CW, and the issue is on newsstands THIS Friday, September 15th.
Fall Tv Cover
Riverdale cover

Photos: Entertainment Weekly
Posted to: Cole Sprouse, Magazine, Riverdale

