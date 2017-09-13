Top Stories
Tyler Posey Supports Dylan O'Brien at 'American Assassin' LA Premiere!

Tyler Posey stepped out to support Dylan O’Brien at the premiere of his new movie American Assassin!

The Teen Wolf co-stars snapped this pic at the Los Angeles Special Screening of the film on Tuesday (September 12) in Hollywood.

Their other Teen Wolf castmate Ryan Kelley also showed up for Dylan‘s big night!

They were joined by the film’s stars Taylor Kitsch, Michael Keaton, Charlotte Vega, Shiva Negar, and director Michael Cuesta.

Also in attendance were The Maze Runner‘s Dexter Darden, songwriter Sean Douglas, basketball player Metta World Peace, Patriots Day‘s Jake Picking, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, and his wife October.

Don’t miss American Assassin when it hits theaters this Friday (September 15)!

FYI: Dylan is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna. Shiva is wearing a Hamel gown and Le Vian jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, and more at the premiere…

