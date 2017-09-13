Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 8:30 am

Zayn Malik Joins Girlfriend Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda at NYFW Party

Zayn Malik Joins Girlfriend Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda at NYFW Party

Zayn Malik looks almost unrecognizable as he attends the Us Weekly Magazine Party on Tuesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer showed off his newly shaved head, scruff, and frameless glasses as he suited up for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

Joining Zayn at the NYFW event was his girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mom Yolanda along with models Coco Rocha, Olivia Culpo, and Sara Sampaio along with musicians Harry Connick Jr and Gene Simmons.

In case you missed it, Zayn recently dropped his new song “Dusk Till Dawn” with Sia.

10+ pictures inside of Zayn Malik at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 01
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 02
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 03
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 04
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 05
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 06
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 07
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 08
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 09
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 10
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 11
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 12
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 13
zayn malik joins girlfriend gigi hadid mom yolanda at nyfw party 14

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Coco Rocha, Gene Simmons, Harry Connick Jr, Olivia Culpo, Sara Sampaio, Yolanda Foster, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr