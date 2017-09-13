Zayn Malik Joins Girlfriend Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda at NYFW Party

Zayn Malik looks almost unrecognizable as he attends the Us Weekly Magazine Party on Tuesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer showed off his newly shaved head, scruff, and frameless glasses as he suited up for the event.

Joining Zayn at the NYFW event was his girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mom Yolanda along with models Coco Rocha, Olivia Culpo, and Sara Sampaio along with musicians Harry Connick Jr and Gene Simmons.

In case you missed it, Zayn recently dropped his new song “Dusk Till Dawn” with Sia.

