Aaron Carter Gets HIV Test Results (Video)

Aaron Carter was tested for HIV and STDs on The Doctors, and they delivered his results on the air.

After hearing he was negative for HIV and had come back completely clear of the virus, he replied, “Oh my God.”

“Sorry, my heart is just, like … you gotta understand out there. It’s giving me anxiety. My heart is racing. I did not take any medications before I came here, actually in a couple of days, because I wanted to wean myself off of this,” Aaron said.

“Listen up here, this is really important,” Aaron‘s doctor, Dr Rodriguez, told him. “You may be negative, but your system is so weak that it can’t fight off a yeast infection.”

“You’ve dodged some huge bullets, which is such a blessing,” Dr. Travis Stork added.

Aaron also tested negative for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and Syphilus. Aaron originally reached out to the show as he feared for his health due to some not safe sexual encounters.

