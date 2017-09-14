Adam Scott Goofs Around With 'Ghosted' Co-Star Craig Robinson at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

Adam Scott can’t help but be a goofball with Craig Robinson at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

The 44-year-old actor smirked, pointed and generally showed his silly side with the co-star of his upcoming FOX supernatural sitcom Ghosted at The Paley Center For Media on Wednesday (September 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Scott

Aside from posing with Craig, Adam was also photographed with executive producer Tom Gormican and moderator Laura Prudom.

“I know that if things happened quickly for me back when I started out, when I was in my early twenties, I would have squandered it,” Adam recently told Rogue Magazine while reflecting on finding success later on in his career.

Ghosted will premiere on October 1.