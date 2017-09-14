Aly & AJ Debut Vampire-Themed Music Video for 'Take Me' - Watch Now!

Aly & AJ are back with a brand new music video!

The sister duo just debuted the visual for their new single “Take Me” on Thursday (September 14), produced by director and screenwriter Alex Ross Perry with cinematography by Sean Price Williams.

The video also features appearances by Silicon Valley‘s Amanda Crew, Twin Peaks star Madeline Zima and La La Land‘s Josh Pence.

“Shooting a vampire themed video is difficult for somebody like myself who ceases to function after 11 PM, but the enthusiasm and positivity of Aly & AJ motivated the entire crew and resulted in a video full of images I am incredibly proud of,” says the director.

Watch the video for “Take Me” below!