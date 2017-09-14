Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 4:20 pm

'American Idol' Producers May Need to Delay Reboot (Report)

American Idol is potentially hitting a serious production snag.

The long-running singing competition may need to delay taping of its highly anticipated 2018 reboot until producers secure more judges, according to a new report.

That’s a potential problem for the one judge they have secured: Katy Perry.

With just weeks to go until the scheduled auditions with the judges, producers aren’t any closer to finalizing any other judges. If they’re forced to delay production, it would likely interfere with Katy‘s ongoing Witness Tour, which kicks off on September 19 in Montreal, Canada.

Idol producers are reportedly still trying to secure country star Luke Bryan as a second judge, but nothing has been finalized – and there are no known leads for a third judge yet, either.
