Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Angelina Jolie walks the red carpet at the premiere of her new film First They Killed My Father on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress, who directed the movie, was joined by all six of her kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – who wore yellow flowers pinned to their clothing.

Zahara was the unique one of the group and put the flower in her hair!

Also in attendance at the event were the film’s young stars Mun Kimhak and Sareum Srey Moch, writer Loung Ung, and producer Rithy Panh, among others.

FYI: Angelina is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress.

