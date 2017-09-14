Ashley Olsen & Cindy Crawford Celebrate Edun Store Opening During NYFW!

Cindy Crawford poses for a photo with Edun co-founder Ali Hewson at a celebration of the brand’s first retail store on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

The event was held at the Soho location during New York Fashion Week and some of the other stars who stepped out included Ashley Olsen, Rosario Dawson, Christy Turlington Burns, Courtney Love, and Petra Nemcova.

Ali and her husband Bono founded the fashion brand in 2005 to promote trade in Africa.

Ali was also seen posing for a photo with the couple’s longtime friend Michael Stipe.