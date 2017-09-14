Top Stories
James Corden Hilariously Spoofs 'IT' With 'The IT Department' - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Spoofs 'IT' With 'The IT Department' - Watch Now!

BFFs Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Emma Stone Reunite at 'mother!' Premiere Party!

BFFs Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Reunite at 'mother!' Premiere Party!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 7:00 am

Ashley Olsen & Cindy Crawford Celebrate Edun Store Opening During NYFW!

Ashley Olsen & Cindy Crawford Celebrate Edun Store Opening During NYFW!

Cindy Crawford poses for a photo with Edun co-founder Ali Hewson at a celebration of the brand’s first retail store on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

The event was held at the Soho location during New York Fashion Week and some of the other stars who stepped out included Ashley Olsen, Rosario Dawson, Christy Turlington Burns, Courtney Love, and Petra Nemcova.

Ali and her husband Bono founded the fashion brand in 2005 to promote trade in Africa.

Ali was also seen posing for a photo with the couple’s longtime friend Michael Stipe.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 01
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 02
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 03
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 04
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 05
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 06
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 07
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 08
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 09
ashley cindy crawford celebrate edun store opening 10

Photos: Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Ali Hewson, Ashley Olsen, Christy Turlington Burns, Cindy Crawford, Courtney Love, Michael Stipe, Petra Nemcova, Rosario Dawson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr