Beyonce Sees 'Dear Evan Hansen' & Ben Platt's Tweet Has Celebs Freaking Out!

One of Ben Platt‘s dreams came true – Beyonce just watched him perform in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen!

The 36-year-old entertainer was in the house for the show’s performance on Thursday night (September 14) in New York City.

Beyonce went backstage to meet the cast after the show and Ben simply captioned a photo of them talking, “It happened.”

Benj Pasek, the show’s Oscar and Tony-winning co-composer, stopped by the show to meet Beyonce and he snapped the pic that Ben posted.

A bunch of Ben‘s celeb friends immediately took to Twitter to respond to the exciting moment. Some of them included his Pitch Perfect 2 co-star Hailee Steinfeld, as well as Mindy Kaling, Tyler Oakley, Kevin McHale, and more.

