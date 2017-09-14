Top Stories
Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 2:18 am

BFFs Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Reunite at 'mother!' Premiere Party!

BFFs Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Reunite at 'mother!' Premiere Party!

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are not only best friends, they’re also Oscar winners… AND they both have shots at nominations again this year!

Emma showed up to support Jennifer at the after party for the mother! premiere on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

Jennifer is getting buzz for possible awards nominations for her work in the Darren Aronofsky movie while Emma is already getting raves for her role in Battle of the Sexes. Both films are hitting theaters this month!

Jennifer and Emma famously have hung out with superstar Adele on several occasions, but sadly the singer was not seen at the premiere.

Make sure to see photos of Jennifer‘s princess moment on the red carpet earlier in the night.
Just Jared on Facebook
bffs jennifer lawrence emma stone reunite at mother premiere 01
bffs jennifer lawrence emma stone reunite at mother premiere 02
bffs jennifer lawrence emma stone reunite at mother premiere 03
bffs jennifer lawrence emma stone reunite at mother premiere 04
bffs jennifer lawrence emma stone reunite at mother premiere 05

Credit: Dave Allocca; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr