BFFs Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Reunite at 'mother!' Premiere Party!

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are not only best friends, they’re also Oscar winners… AND they both have shots at nominations again this year!

Emma showed up to support Jennifer at the after party for the mother! premiere on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

Jennifer is getting buzz for possible awards nominations for her work in the Darren Aronofsky movie while Emma is already getting raves for her role in Battle of the Sexes. Both films are hitting theaters this month!

Jennifer and Emma famously have hung out with superstar Adele on several occasions, but sadly the singer was not seen at the premiere.

