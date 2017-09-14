Blac Chyna Parties With Amber Rose & Boyfriend Mechie in Hollywood!

All eyes are most definitely on Blac Chyna and Amber Rose as they party in the club!

The 29-year-old reality star and 33-year-old model looked hot together dancing the night away at the Benji Ball on Wednesday night (September 13) in Hollywood, Calif.

Chyna wore a sheer white lace ensemble alongside her boyfriend Mechie, while Amber looked fierce in a purple velvet jumpsuit with matching boots.

Christina Milian was also spotted dancing it up with Amber.

It looks like all the girls had a great time!