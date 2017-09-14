Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 2:42 pm

Blac Chyna Parties With Amber Rose & Boyfriend Mechie in Hollywood!

Blac Chyna Parties With Amber Rose & Boyfriend Mechie in Hollywood!

All eyes are most definitely on Blac Chyna and Amber Rose as they party in the club!

The 29-year-old reality star and 33-year-old model looked hot together dancing the night away at the Benji Ball on Wednesday night (September 13) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

Chyna wore a sheer white lace ensemble alongside her boyfriend Mechie, while Amber looked fierce in a purple velvet jumpsuit with matching boots.

Christina Milian was also spotted dancing it up with Amber.

It looks like all the girls had a great time!
Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna amber rose club 01
blac chyna amber rose club 02
blac chyna amber rose club 03
blac chyna amber rose club 04
blac chyna amber rose club 05

Credit: Picture Perfect; Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Christina Milian, Mechie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr