Camila Cabello Celebrates Her 'Guess' Fall Fashion Campaign During NYFW

Camila Cabello came to slay with a hot look for Guess‘ dinner held at PUBLIC during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 13).

The “Crying in the Club” singer wore the “Claudia” scuba knit dress and “Blixee” pointed toe pumps for the celebratory dinner, along with actresses Peyton List, Larsen Thompson and more.

The room was decorated with Camila’s campaign photos, while succulent florals played into the desert vibe of the campaign imagery.

Earlier that day, Camila stopped by the Guess‘ 5th Avenue store for a fun meet and greet with fans.

