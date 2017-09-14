Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 12:13 pm

Camila Cabello Celebrates Her 'Guess' Fall Fashion Campaign During NYFW

Camila Cabello came to slay with a hot look for Guess‘ dinner held at PUBLIC during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 13).

The “Crying in the Club” singer wore the “Claudia” scuba knit dress and “Blixee” pointed toe pumps for the celebratory dinner, along with actresses Peyton List, Larsen Thompson and more.

The room was decorated with Camila’s campaign photos, while succulent florals played into the desert vibe of the campaign imagery.

Earlier that day, Camila stopped by the Guess‘ 5th Avenue store for a fun meet and greet with fans.

camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 01
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 02
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 03
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 04
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 05
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 06
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 07
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 08
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 09
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 10
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 11
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 12
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 13
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 14
camila cabello guess nyfw party store mg 15

Photos: Getty, Guess
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Camila Cabello, Larsen Thompson, Peyton List

