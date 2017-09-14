Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017

Chloe Moretz & Isabelle Huppert Begin Filming 'The Widow' in Ireland

Chloe Moretz films a scene in a park with co-star Isabelle Huppert on Thursday afternoon (September 14) in Dublin, Ireland.

The 20-year-old actress looked cute in a beanie, olive coat, and floral dress while her Oscar-winning co-star wore a gray trenchcoat as they began working on their upcoming movie The Widow.

Chloe stars in the film as “young woman who is missing her deceased mother and is new to Manhattan. She strikes up an unlikely friendship with an older widow, but the widow’s intentions turn out to be sinister,” THR reports.

