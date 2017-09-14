Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 6:29 pm

Chris Pratt Reveals His Secret Man Crush for Ellen DeGeneres' New 'Show Me More Show'

Ellen DeGeneres has so much content with her celeb guests that she is launching the “Show Me More Show” with YouTube to give her audience even more fun footage. The first clip features Chris Pratt answering some of the host’s burning questions!

The 38-year-old Jurassic World actor was put into the hot seat and had to answer some rapid fire questions including his secret man crush and the movie title he’d use to describe his love life.

The answers to those two questions were Tim McGraw and Operation Dumbo Drop. Watch the video for more of his responses!


