Christian Bale Shows Off Fuller Figure at LAX

Christian Bale greets fans after his flight home on Wednesday (September 13) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept things cool in an all black outfit as he made his way to his ride outside of LAX Airport.

Christian recently revealed that he’s had to gain weight to gear up for his new role as former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“I’m just eating a lot of pies,” Christian said of how he’s gaining weight for the film.

