Top Stories
Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 1:28 am

Christian Bale Shows Off Fuller Figure at LAX

Christian Bale Shows Off Fuller Figure at LAX

Christian Bale greets fans after his flight home on Wednesday (September 13) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept things cool in an all black outfit as he made his way to his ride outside of LAX Airport.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christian Bale

Christian recently revealed that he’s had to gain weight to gear up for his new role as former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“I’m just eating a lot of pies,” Christian said of how he’s gaining weight for the film.

10+ pictures inside of Christian Bale greeting fans at the airport…
Just Jared on Facebook
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 01
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 02
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 03
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 04
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 05
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 06
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 07
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 08
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 09
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 10
christian bale shows off his filler figure at lax 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Christian Bale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr