Dakota Johnson & Mom Melanie Griffith Hug It Out After Coffee Date!
Dakota Johnson and her mom Melanie Griffith share a hug and kiss after grabbing coffee together on Thursday morning (September 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 27-year-old Fifty Shades actress wore a dress and flats while Melanie, 60, was dressed comfortably in her workout clothes.
The mother-daughter duo went their separate ways after the coffee date.
It was revealed this week that Melanie was recently treated for a skin cancer scare and she had a basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose, according to Us Weekly. She can be seen in the photos with a bandage on her nose.
