Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 10:05 pm

Dakota Johnson & Mom Melanie Griffith Hug It Out After Coffee Date!

Dakota Johnson & Mom Melanie Griffith Hug It Out After Coffee Date!

Dakota Johnson and her mom Melanie Griffith share a hug and kiss after grabbing coffee together on Thursday morning (September 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades actress wore a dress and flats while Melanie, 60, was dressed comfortably in her workout clothes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

The mother-daughter duo went their separate ways after the coffee date.

It was revealed this week that Melanie was recently treated for a skin cancer scare and she had a basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose, according to Us Weekly. She can be seen in the photos with a bandage on her nose.

25+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith spending quality time together…

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 01
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 02
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 03
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 04
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 05
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 06
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 07
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 08
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 09
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 10
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 11
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 12
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 13
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 14
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 15
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 16
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 17
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 18
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 19
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 20
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 21
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 22
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 23
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 24
dakota johnson mom melanie griffith hug it out 25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Melanie Griffith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr