'Dancing With The Stars' Season 25: New Pro Alan Bersten To Blog For JustJared!

Alan Bersten will be blogging for us this season for Dancing With the Stars!

The new pro dancer opened up to us about working with partner Debbie Gibson and just what we can expect from the team.

“If there was one word to describe our partnership, it would be joy!” Alan told us. “We both have so much fun when we are together. I am very nurturing and supportive when I teach, but I can also be very strict, especially when we have a deadline.

He adds, “You can expect to see beautiful, inspirational, and exciting dances from Debbie and me on this season of Dancing With the Stars. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on.”

Check out 10 Fun Facts about Alan below!

I have to be listening to the “Sleep” playlist on Spotify to fall asleep.

I think I dance when I sleep, because I wake up in weird positions with the covers completely off the bed.

I recently started golfing, and I’m not that bad… (if you consider only losing a few balls per game not that bad!)

I could honestly eat breakfast for every meal! My favorite meal is eggs and turkey bacon.

I am partnered with Debbie Gibson on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars — my first season as a pro!

