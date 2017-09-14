Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 3:09 pm

Dua Lipa & Gallant Pay Tribute to Amy Winehouse With 'Tears Dry On Their Own' Cover - Watch Now!

Dua Lipa and Gallant are paying tribute to the memory of the late Amy Winehouse.

The 22-year-old “New Rules” singer and the 25-year-old Ology singer teamed up as part of Gallant‘s ongoing In The Room collaboration series to perform Amy‘s classic “Tears Dry On Their Own,” released on Thursday (September 14) – what would have been the late artist’s 34th birthday.

The two beautifully performed the track live in one take at NRG Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

Dua recently hit the stage at the Energy Music Tour in Berlin, Germany in early September.

Watch Dua and Gallant‘s tribute to Amy below!

