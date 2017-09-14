Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Hunt, & Petra Nemcova Go Glam for Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Emily Ratajkowski debuts a bold new hairstyle as she attends Rihanna‘s 2017 Diamond Ball on Thursday (September 14) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 26-year-old model and actress was joined on the red carpet by Martha Hunt, Petra Nemcova, La La Anthony, and Lil Kim.

The day before, Emily was spotted looking stylish in a white tank top and beige trousers as she grabbed lunch at Gemma restaurant before the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show.

Also pictured inside: Emily Ratajkowski showing off her toned abs in an orange plaid outfit while out with friends on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) in NYC.

