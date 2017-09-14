Emma Roberts Enjoys Some Time Off in NYC

Emma Roberts flashes a smile as she leaves her hotel on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) in New York City.

The 26-year-old went casual and chic in a white tank top, jeans, and heels as she stepped out with some friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

The following day, Emma kept things super casual in a Wranglers T-shirt and oxfords as she stepped out for a solo shopping trip.

Emma has been in the city for the past few days for NYFW.

While she headed to the Coach fashion show, Emma tried to keep things cool as she strutted to the show – before tripping!