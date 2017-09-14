Top Stories
James Corden Hilariously Spoofs 'IT' With 'The IT Department' - Watch Now!

BFFs Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Emma Stone Reunite at 'mother!' Premiere Party!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 4:00 am

Emma Roberts Enjoys Some Time Off in NYC

Emma Roberts flashes a smile as she leaves her hotel on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) in New York City.

The 26-year-old went casual and chic in a white tank top, jeans, and heels as she stepped out with some friends.

The following day, Emma kept things super casual in a Wranglers T-shirt and oxfords as she stepped out for a solo shopping trip.

Emma has been in the city for the past few days for NYFW.

While she headed to the Coach fashion show, Emma tried to keep things cool as she strutted to the show – before tripping!

"Get it girl" @britelkin @coach 👠⭐️

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

