Thu, 14 September 2017 at 7:27 pm

Eva Longoria Celebrates 'Haute Living' Cover with Jamie Foxx

Eva Longoria wears a baby blue jumpsuit while attending an event to celebrate her Haute Living Los Angeles cover on Wednesday (September 13) at Megu in New York City’s Meatpacking District.

The 42-year-old actress and businesswoman was joined by her friend Jamie Foxx at the celebratory event held at the close of fashion week.

Eva was in town to debut her new fashion collection at her first-ever NYFW show!

On Thursday, Eva was seen wearing two different outfits while running around town to do press. See the pics in the gallery.
eva longoria haute living event jamie foxx 01.
eva longoria haute living event jamie foxx 02.
eva longoria haute living event jamie foxx 03.
eva longoria haute living event jamie foxx 04
eva longoria haute living event jamie foxx 05

Photos: Eugene Gologursky, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx

