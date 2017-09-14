Fergie & Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years of Marriage

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have announced they have separated.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple told People in a statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The couple celebrated 8 years of marriage back in January, where they celebrated in Hawaii. Josh and Fergie share a four-year-old son named Axl.

See photos of Fergie and Josh from recent red carpet appearances below…