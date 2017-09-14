Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 3:00 pm

Fergie & Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years of Marriage

Fergie & Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years of Marriage

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have announced they have separated.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple told People in a statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The couple celebrated 8 years of marriage back in January, where they celebrated in Hawaii. Josh and Fergie share a four-year-old son named Axl.

See photos of Fergie and Josh from recent red carpet appearances below…
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie josh duhamel split 01
fergie josh duhamel split 02
fergie josh duhamel split 03
fergie josh duhamel split 04
fergie josh duhamel split 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr