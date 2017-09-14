Top Stories
Francia Raisa Breaks Silence After Selena Gomez Kidney Donation

Francia Raisa issued a short statement that elaborates on the transplant surgery she underwent to save Selena Gomez‘s life by donating her kidney.

“I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story,” Francia wrote on her Instagram account. The surgery took place over the summer.

“For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org — Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ❤️ xx,” she added.

Be sure to read Selena‘s statement on the transplant if you missed it.
