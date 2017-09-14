Francia Raisa Calls Selena Gomez 'My Sister, My Forever Friend'

It was revealed today that Francia Raisa gave Selena Gomez a kidney when she needed a transplant from her Lupus.

If you didn’t know, Francia and Selena have been friends for years – and this photo Francia posted of her and Selena for her birthday back in July has resurfaced as Selena revealed that the transplant happened sometime over the summer.

“Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend,” Francia captioned the photo, which translates to “Happy birthday to my sister, My forever friend.”

Fans have been commenting on the photo thanking Francia for donating her kidney to Selena.

