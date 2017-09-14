Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 4:59 pm

'Frozen the Musical' First Look Photos Revealed Ahead of Broadway Run!

Frozen the Musical is heading to Broadway next year, but right now an out-of-town run in Denver is underway and the first production photos were just revealed!

The pictures give a first look at Caissie Levy as Elsa during the coronation scene, Patti Murin as Anna and John Riddle as Hans during “Love is an Open Door,” Jelani Alladin as Kristoff with Andrew Pirozzi in his amazing Sven costume, and more.

Frozen will wrap its run in Denver on October 1 and the first performance on Broadway is on February 22. Make sure to get your tickets now!
Photos: Deen van Meer
